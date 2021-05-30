Pride Month starts Tuesday, and once again the pride flag will be flying in North Cowichan.

A motion to fly the flag at the in North Cowichan passed through council recently.

The flag will fly on the municipal pole outside of the Aquatic Centre from June 1st to June 30th, it has flown in the municipality since 2019.

Councilor Rosalie Sawrie brought forth the motion.

Sawrie says, “Flying the Pride flag is a symbol to the community that demonstrates to North Cowichan staff, youth, businesses and residents alike of our commitment to supporting inclusion and diversity and clearly signifies that our municipality is a LGBTQ+ safe and friendly community.”

She also says that she has a flag she’s willing to donate to make sure the city has one on hand.

She brought forward the motion which makes flying the flag a standard every June, instead of an issue that needs to be revisited by council every year..

The motion was carried through council with unanimous support.

“I’m proud to support this. I think it’s really awesome.” Councilor Kate Marsh says, “I think what it’s going to say to a very marginalized – still in some areas – group of people is, ‘We see you. We value you. You’re important, and we’re never going to let you forget it.’”