Cowichan Tribes is building 32 affordable housing rental units in partnership with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The units will be in three different complexes – a 16-plex, a 10-plex and a 6-plex – on Daniels Crescent near Boys Road. The project is designed to be Step 4 energy efficient, which means it’s Net Zero Ready. The Tribes say this will mean minimal heating costs for residents.

Associate Director of Housing, Dana Thorne says this project will provide more units to their rental housing stock.

20 of the units will be used to support young moms and youth as they age out of care, and others aimed at supporting elders looking to downsize.

“These new units allow us to wrap our arms around youth and young moms aging out of care,” says Lalum’utul’ Smun’eem Executive Director, Denise Orpen in a statement. “This is more than a housing project. In addition to the one-bedroom units, these residents will also gain life skills and support through onsite connections and programming.”

The building will have common spaces to host workshops and other community building activities for residents.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, is the minister responsible for CMHC. He says, “Investments with our First Nations communities in British Columbia under the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing 32 new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families.”

The Tribes will pay just over half of the 8.3 million dollar cost of the facilities – covering $4.3 million, while CMHC will pay $4 million.

Housing is expected to be completed and ready for people to move in by April 2022.