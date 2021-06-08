Choosing the Right Pharmacy Is Important For Your Health & Wellbeing

Budget Pharmacy is the Cowichan Valley’s newest way to take care of yourself! Their staff is knowledgeable, their dispensing fees are low, and they’re independently owned. Providing the best support for your health is Budget Pharmacy’s top priority.



Passing the savings to you

Budget Pharmacy is locally owned and operated, and dedicated to helping every one in the Cowichan Valley. As an independently owned pharmacy, Budget Pharmacy’s low dispensing fee means your medication is more affordable. And Budget Pharmacy adheres to all BC College of Pharmacies regulations. You can rest assured that you’re getting high quality care! Budget Pharmacy values your health, and your wealth!

Lowest Dispensing Fee of $6.99 and Best Prices in Whole Cowichan Valley

For example: hydrochlorothiazide

Total Prescription Price for:

Apo-Hydro 25mg 90 tablets will be $9.52

$6.99 Dispensing Fee + $2.53 cost of drug

= $9.52 Final Cost

⦁ Available by prescription only. Required in all British Columbia Pharmacies

Lower Prices, Same Services

Budget Pharmacy offers tons of services. They’re well suited to Blister Packing, Compounding, Smoking Cessation, Vaccines including Flu Shots, Medication reviews, and so much more. They may be independent but that doesn’t mean a single service has been sacrificed!



Budget Pharmacy has made it incredibly easy to transfer your prescriptions. It’s as simple as calling Budget Pharmacy (250-597-7751) and letting them take care of the rest. And for new prescriptions, have your doctor’s office fax your prescription to 250-597-7752 or you can email Contact@BudgetPharmacy.ca and bring the original with you at pick up.

When it comes to insurance, Budget Pharmacy accepts all major private insurances. So, no matter your provider, Budget Pharmacy will work with them to save you as much as possible. And with direct billing the process is simple and fast!

If you needed one more reason to choose Budget Pharmacy – then Free Delivery should be it! They fill out the prescription, and bring it right to you for the ultimate convenience. Some conditions apply.

Save Your Money Without Sacrificing Service

Budget Pharmacy’s founder, Dhaval Patel, has been a pharmacist since 2012, and has always dreamed of opening his own independent pharmacy. Now his dream has come true, and he can help the residents of the Cowichan Valley with a full-service pharmacy and the lowest Dispensing fee $6.99.



Visit the Cowichan Valley’s newest pharmacy, Budget Pharmacy, at #5-301 Festburt Street in Duncan. Beside Duncan Cobbler. Parking in Back.

Call 250-597-7751 to transfer prescriptions, and for free delivery. Online at BudgetPharmacy.ca.