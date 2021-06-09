Maple Mountain in North Cowichan is hosting Cycling BC’s Provincial Team selection competition this weekend for the Canada Cup this summer.

The Cowichan Valley is becoming a big destination for Mountain Biking on Vancouver Island, second only to Cumberland.

Cathy Robertson of Community Futures Cowichan says the homemade trail system built by mountain bikers over the years is now an important tourism asset.

She says, “Thanks to their trailblazing, we now have an amazing recreational asset, and we now have a tourism asset. Bikers of every variety, of every capability are enjoying our mountain.”

Robertson says the Cowichan Lake Trail Blazers Society is planning to open up more new trails this summer.

She says an agreement with Mosiac Forestry will now allow access to areas that it controls.