Lottery players in British Columbia will have a second chance to get in on a record-breaking draw this week.

Tuesday’s draw saw $117 million up for grabs, but it has now grown to $120 million. The next draw is on Friday at 7:30 p.m. PST.

The $120 million consists of 50 $1-million Maxmillions prize draws, plus the $70-million jackpot.

This tops the last record from October 26, 2018, which saw 116 million total, with a $60 million jackpot.

BCLC says the odds of winning the main jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

BCLC reports that B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $58 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

BCLC says you can buy your ticket in whatever stores you get lottery tickets, online at PlayNow, or on their official BCLC app.