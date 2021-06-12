It is with great excitement to share the news that 89.7 Juice FM will be hosting a Radiothon on June 24th & 25th, 2021 in support of Nourish Cowichan. We will be live on location in downtown City Square from 6am-6pm each day taking donations.

Hundreds of children go to school every day without a meal in the Cowichan Valley.

Founded in 2017, Nourish Cowichan was born out of the staggering number of children living under poverty in our community. Within just a few weeks of its inception, and with the help of a local school principal, a breakfast program was put in place. Today this program has grown into a charitable society with a board of directors dedicated to raising funds to help expand the program to several schools and nourish as many children as possible.

What started out as a grassroots movement breakfast pilot project, Nourish Cowichan is today present in 16 schools. Since the pandemic, the program’s budget has tripled and it is offering more than just breakfast, it also offers lunch and snack options.

Last year, they made over 330,000 meals for the children of the Cowichan Valley. Those are astounding statistics in a time that is very difficult for many. Nourish Cowichan has a dedicated team of volunteers that help make this happen, but they also need financial support to keep the program running.

How can we help?

Businesses, local organizations, and private donors are invited to take part and donate. No amount is too small! $20 provides a healthy breakfast for 1 child for a week, $80 for a month and $500 for an entire year !

Please use the form below to make your pledge and we will follow up with you. You can also download the form here and return to Julie Winter at Juice FM jwinter@vistaradio.ca.