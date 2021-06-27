Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Photo supplied by: Pexels)

With the hot temperatures continuing this week, Island Health is reminding you to take it easy.

A heat warning is in effect for most of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast with Environment Canada calling for daytime highs ranging from 33 to 42 degrees, and overnight lows of 18 to 21.

With many struggling with the heat, Island Health Medical Health Officer, Dr. Mike Benusic says one great way to beat the hot weather is to get into the water.

“Seeking relief in the water is a great idea. Make sure of course, for people going out into the water that they are used to the water. That they know how to manage the ocean or the lake if they’re in it.”

He adds that the number one thing you should be doing when heading outdoors in this weather, is to apply sunscreen.

“Anyone going outside should be wearing sunscreen at all times. At least SPF 30 if not 40. This includes all spectrums of ages, and reapply it throughout the day, one time is not enough.”

Benusic also says if you are outside, you should keep an eye out for the symptoms of serious heat-related illness, like dizziness/fainting, and extreme thirst.

Some other tips to make sure you stay safe this week include drinking plenty of water even before you feel thirsty, and taking breaks from the outdoors to cool down.

Environment Canada says the heat wave should taper off later in the week when temperatures return to normal for this time of year.