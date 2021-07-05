The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are looking for witnesses in the investigation of a motor vehicle collision from earlier today.

The incident claimed the life of one person on the Trans Canada Highway, near Allenby Road.

The collision happened at around 11:25 in the morning.

Police were called to the scene and found a commercial vehicle that had stopped just past the intersection, and a pedestrian lying on the ground with serious injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity will not be released.

The driver of the commercial vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

As of 1:26pm, driver’s are asked to avoid the area, as police expect there to be Northbound delays for several hours from then.

Sergeant Chris Manseau of the BC RCMP says, “Investigators are interested in any witnesses who saw the driving behaviour of this vehicle prior to it travelling through the intersection.”

Investigators from the South Vancouver Island Traffic Services, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, and the BC Coroner’s Service are also a part of the investigation.

If you were a witness to the collision, or have dashcam footage of the event, and haven’t already spoken to police, you’re being asked to call the North Cowichan-Duncan detachment of the RCMP at (250) 416-0352.