The new Malahat Skywalk opens next week and some changes are being made on Highway-1 to prevent accidents as people try to turn into the entrance.

The Transportation Ministry says the SkyWalk is expected to be a major tourist attraction, drawing as many as two-hundred thousand visitors a year.

There is no left turn lane for southbound drivers to access the tourist attraction, so orange median barrier pickets in the centre of the highway will prevent people from making left turns.

The ministry calls this an interim measure.

Signs will direct visitors from communities north of the SkyWalk, such as Cowichan and Nanaimo and farther up the island, to continuing driving south to the U-Turn location at the Malahat Chalet.

The median barrier will prevent drivers from using an existing U-turn location and they will now have to drive north to use the Bamberton Interchange.

The Malahat SkyWalk gives visitors a panoramic view of the Gulf Islands, Coast Mountains and the San Juan Islands, and Mt. Baker in Washington State from 250 metres above sea level.