‘If you’re feeling anxious about B.C. reopening, you’re not alone.’

That’s how an opinion/editorial collaboration between Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson and Canadian Mental Health Association CEO Jonny Morris opened.

The two stated that due to the pandemic and an ‘increasingly toxic drug supply’, residents have been feeling increased stress, anxiety, and depression.

They went on to recommend multiple programs, including;

The BounceBack program , a ‘free skill-building program designed to help adults and youth 15+ manage low mood, mild to moderate depression, anxiety, stress or worry,’ which is available both online and over the phone.

Care for Caregivers ’s Care to Speak ; a mental health program centered around health-care workers.

The MindShift CBT app, run by Anxiety Canada , was recommended alongside its promise of a fall campaign to ‘for children and teens to help manage anxiety experienced during the pandemic.’

The new Foundry B.C. app for youth ages 12 to 24.

The BC government’s website also provides more information on mental health supports, alongside the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“Although many people are looking forward to resuming activities paused during the pandemic, some may feel anxiety during B.C.’s restart, including people who were living with mental health and addictions challenges before the pandemic began,” they said. “In fact, a recent survey by Leger shows about half of Canadians are anxious about going back to how things were before. These feelings are normal and understandable given the past 14 months. And just like we were in the pandemic together, we’re also in the recovery and restart together.”

Anyone who is in need of immediate support is encouraged to call 310-6789 (no area code needed) from anywhere in B.C for emotional assistance and mental health resources.