A plume of smoke could be seen for several kilometres rising above the Cowichan River in Duncan after a fire broke out early Tuesday evening in an industrial area along Boys Road.

The blaze was in a building in the 29-hundred block of Boys Road, adjacent to the Duncan RV Park and Campground and not far from Highway-1.

Volunteer firefighters from Duncan were assisted by firefighters from North Cowichan as they worked to bring the fire under control.

The fire was reported at around 6 pm.

At the height of the fire flames could easily be seen by drivers passing on Highway-1.

The RCMP closed Boys Road to all traffic.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze or if anyone was injured.