The RCMP made a drug seizure while investigating a shoplifting report on June 1 at a mall in Duncan.

A 32-year old Campbell River woman was arrested, and the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP found numerous types of illicit drugs worth more than $13,000, as well as $1,600 in cash.

There were also four outstanding arrest warrants for the woman.

Staff Sergeant Chris Swain says it’s an example of how the drug trade is linked to stolen property in the community and also demonstrates how the community can help by reporting suspicious activities.

Swain says the staff of the store deserves credit for assisting the police in removing drugs from the community.

The investigation is still continuing and the RCMP says the woman could be facing possession of stolen property and drug trafficking charges.