It’s the Juice FM Scavenger Hunt!

Juice FM and the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce are putting your Cowichan Valley knowledge to the test with a scavenger hunt!

Each day we’ll post clues about a different location on our Facebook Page.

Starting August 3rd, you can also listen for clues every week day at 8:40am, 12:40pm, and 4:40pm.

Once you figure out the answer to the clue, go to our Facebook Page for the post of that day’s clue and comment your answer tagging @duncancowichan and the business.

Want to GAIN EXTRA POINTS? Go to the location of the clue, take a selfie, and upload it in the comments for that day’s clue, on our Facebook Page.

All qualifying posts will be entered for a chance to win $100 gift cards from our amazing sponsors, totalling an incredible $2,000 shopping spree!

The grand prize winner will be announced Monday, August 30th, during The Morning Show with Jason & Megan, after 8am.

Thank you to our amazing sponsors!



Cowichan Valley Running | Cowitan | Foxy Box | Gold, Silver Guy | Harmony Yoga & Wellness Center | Huyen Jewellery | Mid Island Liquor | Monti’s Marine & Motor | OK Tire | Cowichan Green Community | Rogers Home Furnishings | Sheer Essentials | Small Block Brewery | Soulful Memories | South Island Fireplace | Station Street Eyecare | The Fort | Ultimac | Wall Street Clothing | Wild Play Nanaimo