It’s the Juice FM Scavenger Hunt!

Juice FM is putting your Cowichan Valley knowledge to the test with a scavenger hunt!

Each day we’ll post clues about a different location on our Facebook Page.

Starting August 17th, you can also listen for clues every week day at 8:40am, 12:40pm, and 4:40pm.

Once you figure out the answer to the clue, go to our Facebook Page for the post of that day’s clue and comment your answer tagging the business.

Want to GAIN EXTRA POINTS? Go to the location of the clue, take a selfie, and upload it in the comments for that day’s clue, on our Facebook Page.

All qualifying posts will be entered for a chance to win $100 gift cards from our amazing sponsors, totalling an incredible $1,300 shopping spree!

The grand prize winner will be announced Friday, September 2nd, with Jason during The Morning Show, after 8am.

Official rules and regulations can be found here.

Thank you to our amazing sponsors!

