As the B.C. Day long weekend fast approaches, BC Ferries is gearing up for an extra busy few days.

“Historically, this weekend is the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries. We do expect that to repeat itself this year,” says spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

According to Marshall, the ‘most popular’ travel times this long weekend are Thursday and Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning at the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals.

“We will see traffic return from Vancouver Island as well as the Sunshine Coast on the holiday Monday, as well as Tuesday morning,” she tells My Cowichan Valley Now.

For those hopping aboard, Marshall says it’s ‘always a good idea’ to book in advance. And with long line-ups and wait times expected, she says it’s important ferry-goers arrive early, 45 to 60-minutes before departure. Mobile ‘Easy Check-In’ is also available.

“We do expect to be busy at our terminals, so there will be some congestion. If you give yourself plenty of time, it’ll make for smooth sailing,” Marshall notes.

But it looks like this B.C. Day long weekend is going to be a hot one.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, with daytime high temperatures rising three to five degrees Celsius, pushing them into the high 20s near the water to low 30s inland.

The time frame with the hottest weather will be from Thursday to Saturday. The highest temperatures are expected to be in the Fraser Valley, Sea to Sky region, and inland Vancouver Island.

With this in mind, Marshall says it’s important customers have plenty of water in the car, “for you and your pets.”

BC Ferries adds, “Terminal holding compounds can reach high temperatures while waiting to board a ferry. Hats and sunscreen are always a good idea. BC Ferries makes every effort to get traffic inside the holding compounds, however, during peak periods, customers may have to wait outside the terminal where access to amenities is extremely limited.”

For full schedule information, current conditions, and reservations, visit this website. For the most up-to-date travel information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.