The Cowichan Valley is forecasted to see highs of 37 degrees today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday).

Due to the extreme temperatures, the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) will be closing or adjusting the hours of its three solid waste and recycling facilities for the next three days.

Amended hours of operation will be as follows:

Thursday, August 12

Bings Creek – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Peerless Road – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Meade Creek – Closed

Friday, August 13

Bings Creek – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Peerless Road – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Meade Creek – Closed

Saturday, August 14

Bings Creek – 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peerless Road – 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meade Creek – 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a news release, the CVRD apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause to residents, but says it is taking these measures for the health and safety of its staff and the public.