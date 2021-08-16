RCMP located the body of the man who went missing on Salt Spring Island over the weekend.

The 19-year-old male was reported missing on Friday. The search had shut down the beach at St. Mary Lake while police and other organizations combed the area for the man. The beach has since been reopened.

He was found on Saturday just after 8pm and was removed by members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, and confirmed to be the missing person.

Salt Spring Detachment Commander, Clive Seabrook says, “The Salt Spring RCMP wish to thank Salt Spring Search and Rescue, Salt Spring Fire Department, BC Ambulance and the Salt Spring Community for their support for the family of the missing man.”

An investigation into what they’re calling an, ‘unexpected death’ is underway by the BC Coroners Service.