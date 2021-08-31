Unvaccinated people in BC are 12 times more likely to get Covid 19… are 34 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 8 times more likely to die, than someone fully vaccinated.

Provincial health officials have released updated data, which shows people who get covid, spread covid.. to at least one other person.

81% of people hospitalized since August 21st were completed unvaccinated, and 13% had just one dose.

The highest rates of hospitalization were people in the 40 to 59 year old age group.

Other data:

Officials summarized the data with the following:

• Vaccines are making a difference in our province

• The most important actions we can take to stop transmission are to decrease infectious contacts, while increasing our vaccination rate

• Public health will continue to closely monitor the data and apply regional measures where needed