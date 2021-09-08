Site visitors are seeing this message: 'Be patient, Health Gateway is experiencing high traffic' (Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff)

Shortly after B.C.’s Vaccine Card website was launched, it was hit with high traffic and long waits, with the estimated wait time for some hitting the 45-minute mark.

If you’re in the queue, officials are asking you to be patient. To give everyone time to get their card, up to and including September 26th people can actually use the paper copy of their immunization record.

The new website comes as just over 85 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with just under 78 per cent fully vaccinated.

In today’s COVID update, B.C. health officials reported 2425 new cases from Friday to Tuesday, including 202 in Island Health. Meanwhile, Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, saw 368 cases.

As well, 15 new deaths were reported, including four from Island Health and two from Coastal Health. More details here.