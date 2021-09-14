Nearly $4-Million in federal and provincial money is being allocated to complete the Saltair Water Treatment Expansion Project.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District says the 3.9 Million dollars from a federal-provincial infrastructure program will see the installation of two new treatment units.

The units will bring the water system into compliance with provincial surface water treatment regulations.

The Manager of Water Management at the CVRD, Brian Dennison, says the quality of water in Saltair is excellent and this will add another layer of protection and ensures residents will have a best-in-class system for many years.

The funding represents approximately 70 percent of the total estimated $5-Million cost of the water filtration project.

Lynne Smith, Director of CVRD Area G, says the community is thrilled to receive this contribution to ensure the long-term sustainability of the drinking water.

The project is anticipated to be completed in late 2022.