Four more schools are reporting COVID-19 in their communities, including three on Vancouver Island. Most of the schools currently on the list are elementary level.

The new schools on the list are:

Discovery School – Shawnigan Lake

Ecole Willow Point – Campbell River

Alberni Elementary – Port Alberni

Chilliwack Secondary – Chilliwack

This brings the total number of school exposures in the province to 43 since classes started last week. There are reports in all types of schools, including Christian, elementary, and secondary, in schools across the province, from Golden to Prince George, throughout the lower mainland, and Vancouver Island.

While school districts are reporting continued enhanced cleaning processes, the “cohort” system that limited the number of contacts each child has was not implemented this school year. Mask wearing is only encouraged, not mandated, for children in Kindergarten through Grade 3.