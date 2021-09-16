Depending on where you are, you won’t have to dig into your pocket to take the bus on federal election day.

BC Transit is offering free transit in select communities this coming Monday, Sept. 20th.

According to BC Transit, the free service will make it easier for voters to get to the polls and cast their ballots.

You can take advantage of free transit in places like the Comox Valley (includes handyDART), Cowichan Valley (includes handyDART but not commuter routes 66 and 99), Nanaimo Regional (includes handyDART), Port Alberni (includes handyDART), Victoria (includes handyDART) and Salt Spring Island (paratransit system), just to name a few.

Below is the full list of communities:

Boundary (Grand Forks)

Clearwater & Area

Columbia Valley

Comox Valley (includes handyDART)

Cowichan Valley (includes handyDART but not commuter routes 66 and 99)

Cranbrook (includes handyDART)

Creston (includes handyDART)

Elk Valley

Fort St. John (includes handyDART for customers voting)

Kamloops (includes handyDART)

Kimberley

Kitimat (includes handyDART)

Merritt

Nanaimo Regional (includes handyDART)

Nelson (includes handyDART)

Prince George (includes handyDART)

Prince Rupert (includes handyDART)

Port Alberni (includes handyDART)

Port Edward

Quesnel (includes handyDART)

Revelstoke (includes handyDART)

Salt Spring Island (paratransit system)

South Okanagan – Similkameen* (includes handyDART)

Victoria Regional (includes handyDART)

West Kootenay (includes handyDART)

Whistler

For more information on routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com and select your community. For information on where you can vote, visit the Elections Canada website at elections.ca.