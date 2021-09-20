Canada U.S. land border to stay closed to non-essential travel until at least late October
You won’t be able to do any early Christmas shopping stateside any time soon.
U.S. officials have announced their land borders with Canada and Mexico will stay closed to non-essential travel until at least October 21st.
The borders have been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of early November the US will open up air travel to all fully vaccinated foreign travellers.
Just how the new policy will impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border isn’t clear.