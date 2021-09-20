You won’t be able to do any early Christmas shopping stateside any time soon.

U.S. officials have announced their land borders with Canada and Mexico will stay closed to non-essential travel until at least October 21st.

The borders have been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of early November the US will open up air travel to all fully vaccinated foreign travellers.

Just how the new policy will impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border isn’t clear.