The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is investigating a break-in at the Mill Bay Nature School.

Police were called on September 15th after school staff noticed damage to a door and discovered items were missing.

The RCMP says entry was gained into the gymnasium through a door at the rear of the school.

It’s believed those who were responsible were familiar with the school because they accessed the space where the iPads were stored.

Police say the school believes there was a break-in a few days earlier.

A total of 26 iPads have been stolen from the school.

Five Bluetooth keyboards were also stolen, along with Apple mobile chargers, surge protectors, and power outlets.

Corporal Gregg Strom of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP says the police have the serial numbers of the iPads and the items will not be useable.

Anyone with information that may help track down the burglars, or comes across a large number of iPads for sale, is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.