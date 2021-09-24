Story by Ridley Wilson

A fatal collision between a motor vehicle and two members of a road construction work crew has resulted in a death and a hospitalization.

Just before midnight on September 23rd, Nanaimo RCMP was notified of a collision near Kipp Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

When police attended, they detained the driver of a white hatchback car for investigation purposes. BC Ambulance Service staff attended to the victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fire, EHS, and the BC Coroners service also attended.

The highway was closed in both directions from 3:30 am until 7 am.

“While the investigation is only in the preliminary stages and evidence continues to be gathered,” stated the RCMP release, “alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number # 2021-35952.