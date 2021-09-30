Thanksgiving Colouring Contest

It’s time to show off your colouring skills!

Print out our Thanksgiving colouring sheet, colour it, take a photo of your masterpiece and upload it using the form below or return it in person to Juice FM Studio in Duncan (5380 Trans Canada Highway Duncan BC, V9L 6W4) for your chance to win a $50 Gift Card to Panago Pizza!

You can download your print quality colouring page here.

Submissions accepted until October 11th, 2021. Winner will be selected and notified on October 12th, 2021.

Brought to you by 89.7 Juice FM and Panago Pizza.