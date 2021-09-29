A Vancouver Island man is recovering with concussion-like symptoms, bruises, and abrasions, after being assaulted by a group of teenagers.

Police in Nanaimo say the 39-year-old victim’s left eye was bruised and swollen shut, and he had a number of scrapes and abrasions across his face and neck.

According to RCMP, the incident occurred just after 7:00 am yesterday (Monday) in the 500 block of Fourth St. The man says he was walking from the 7-11 in Harewood and was carrying a slurpee when he saw a group of four to six youths, who appeared to be laughing and joking amongst themselves.

As he walked by, he told investigators, no words or looks were exchanged. Suddenly, he was punched in the back of the head. He received several more blows to his head before falling to the ground.

While on the ground, he was kicked repeatedly, then punched one last time in the face. He believes he may have momentarily lost consciousness. The last time he saw the group, they were running westbound along Fourth St.

The victim said only two individuals in the group were involved in the assault and that he could only provide a partial description of his attackers.

Suspect #1:

Male youth, 16-17 years old

Short curly hair

Dark skin

Black t-shirt and shorts

Suspect #2:

Male youth, 16-17 years old

Long blonde hair

Dark skin

Grey shirt

Anyone with information on this incident, or who may have seen this group of teenagers, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2021-36463.