The pumps installed a few weeks ago by Catalyst Crofton are being dismantled and removed from the Cowichan Lake Weir.

The rainfall across the region this month has replenished the lake to a level where pumps will not be needed after all to maintain the flow of water in the Cowichan River.

Catalyst Crofton Environmental Manager Brian Houle says the lake level is rising fast.

He says if the lake level continues to rise, they will “go off control, which is about 18 to 20 cubic metres a second in the river.”

Houle says following a summer of extreme drought, it’s “wonderful to have our fall rains arriving in advance of us running out.”

He adds, “the use of the pumps is something we really don’t want to do.”

In the autumn of 2019, pumping lake water over the weir was required to maintain the flow of the Cowichan River.