The National Police Federation (NPF) is voicing concerns about the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal public service employees, including the RCMP.

“As we have maintained throughout 2021, consistent with our duty of fair representation, the NPF will continue to support members’ access to vaccines, and their choice to be vaccinated or not,” said NPF president, Brian Sauvé.

In a statement on behalf of its members, Sauvé noted the NPF wasn’t happy with the government’s approach to the policy’s release.

He said the union “both anticipated and deserves more meaningful and authentic engagement on this policy with the employer, Treasury Board of Canada.”

However, Sauvé said the NPF — the country’s largest police labour relations organization representing around 20,000 RCMP members — also clarified to Mounties “the potential consequences of their decisions.”

Come October 29th, federal public servants in core public services will have to be fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

“Vaccines are the most effective tool against COVID-19, and countless Canadians – including many public servants – have already done their part and gotten their shots. But no one is safe until everyone is safe,” Trudeau said.

According to the feds, employees not fully vaccinated or those who refuse to disclose their vaccination status will be placed on administrative leave without pay as early as mid-November.

As well, if someone who has had only one shot refuses to get a second dose within ten weeks, they’ll be placed on administrative leave.

Following the announcement, a tweet from RCMP Commissioner, Brenda Lucki, stated that her team was committed to having all employees fully vaccinated. “Our presence in hundreds of communities across Canada makes it critical to support the health and safety of all Canadians,” she added.