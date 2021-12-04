89.7 Juice FM wants you to have a great Christmas!

Enter for your chance to Win $1300.00 in Gift Cards to shop at our fantastic local business sponsors!

Plus, listen ON AIR at 8:40 AM and 4:40 PM from Monday December 13th to Friday December 17th and at 10:40 AM on Saturday December 18th and Sunday December 19th for your chance to call in and guess what song Santa is singing for your chance to win $89.70 Christmas CASH!

But wait there’s more! Keep listening for the Bonus Play! That’s right, we’re giving you an extra chance at the cash!

The Grand Prize Winner will be announced at 8:40 AM on the Morning Show with Jason & Megan Monday, December 2oth!

Enter Now!

Offer ends December 19th, 2021.

Sheer Essentials Lingerie & Swimwear | Cowichan Community Centre | Harmony Yoga & Wellness Centre | Home Hardware | Adam’s Tarp & Tool | Roundabout Pizza | Soulful Memories | Resthouse Sleep Solutions | Huyen Jewellery | Foxy Box Duncan | 49th Parallel Grocery | Pyramid Wireless | Uncle Albert’s Home Furnishings

Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!