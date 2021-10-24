The RCMP is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Crofton.

Just after midnight, officers with the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP went to a home in the 8600 block of Crofton Road and found two bodies inside.

A man in the home was taken into custody and is being held by police.

Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stage, but believe the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Section in Nanaimo is assisting in the investigation. The coroner is also investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.