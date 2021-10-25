The RCMP investigation into the double homicide on Saturday has lead to charges for a 33-year old Duncan man.

Justin James Dodd will answer to two counts of second-degree murder in court on November 2nd.

A man by the same name was arrested in 2015 for the armed robbery of a jewelry store in Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Mall, but police have not confirmed if it is the same person.

The incident happened in Crofton on Saturday night at a house on the 86-hundred block of Crofton Road. RCMP were called to the home after a report of a suspicious circumstance. They entered the home to find two deceased persons and another man who they arrested.

Inspector Chris Bear says is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“The investigation into this incident remains active and on-going,” says Bear. “Officers from the North Cowichan RCMP General Investigation Section continuing gather evidence and following up on priority tasks, as the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.”

Those with information are asked to cite file 2021-16672.