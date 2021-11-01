Updated data from the BC Coroners Service tells a grim tale about this past summer’s record breaking, and deadly, heat.

It shows that the record-breaking heat claimed the lives of at least 595 British Columbians.

“The BC Coroners Service is committed to gathering as much information as possible about each of these deaths to inform future, evidence-based prevention efforts” said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

“I extend my sincere condolences to all of those who lost a loved one as a result of last summer’s unprecedented heat dome. By identifying patterns and factors in the tragic deaths that occurred unexpectedly last summer, our province will be in a better position to prevent future similar tragedies.”

Multiple heat-related deaths were recorded in communities throughout B.C. this summer.

The largest number of deaths took place between June 25th and July 1st, 2021, when a heat-dome resulted in numerous temperature records across B.C.

At least 526 deaths occurred during this event, and several of them happened in the days and weeks following were due to injuries sustained during the heat-dome period.

Consistent with International Classification of Diseases definitions, the BC Coroners Service considers a death heat-related when:

the localized environment or the body temperature of a decedent is consistent with hyperthermia; or

there is no direct temperature at the time of death, but there is evidence to support that heat had a significant causal effect on the death.

Nearly three-quarters of the deaths recorded between June 25th and July 1st occurred in either the Fraser (273) or Vancouver Coastal (120) health authority regions.

The provincewide death rate during this period was 10.1 per 100,000 residents. Individuals aged 70 or older accounted for 69 percent of deaths. No heat-related deaths among children were reported.

The BC Coroners Service expects to have completed individual investigations of each of the 595 heat-related deaths by early 2022.

At that time, the service will convene a death review panel consisting of subject-matter experts who will create recommendations intended to prevent similar deaths. Their findings are expected to be publicly released in late spring 2022.

“While we expect the findings of the death review will significantly contribute to efforts to increase public safety, we must take steps to prepare for future extreme weather events now,” Lapointe said.

“The effects of climate change are both real and unpredictable. Having a plan to regularly check in with loved ones who live alone, being aware of cooler and air-conditioned areas in your neighbourhood, and heeding early warnings about extreme weather are simple steps that will help ensure we are all properly prepared and safe.”

Additional key preliminary findings regarding the deaths recorded between June 25 and July 1 are below. Data is subject to change as individual investigations are concluded: