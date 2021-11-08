This Remembrance Day, retired and active military members will be able to ride BC Ferries, BC Transit and Translink without passenger fees. They say this is to remove a barrier of access to November 11th ceremonies.

BC Ferries and Transit will be offering this to riders in uniform and with military identification cards, while Translink also includes all members of Police, Fire, Coast Guard and Ambulance.

Those travelling BC Ferries will still have to cover their vehicle cost, but their passenger fare will be waived. The service is also extending its program that allows seniors to ride without passenger fares on certain days of the week to include the holiday.

BC Ferries Director of Public Relations, Deborah Marshall says this is in an act of thanks.

“Remembrance Day is the day that we do reflect on the fact that we are a free country and we want to thank all of our military personnel, both active and retired,” says Marshall.

Waived fees will not be applicable on BC Ferries’ Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii, and Central Coast Connector routes.

All three services are set to hold different forms of the traditional moment of silence at 11am. BC Transit is giving drivers the option to stop their busses for a minute of silence. Ferries will observe two minutes of silence on the ships and at terminals.

Busses in BC Transit and Translink will also have “Lest We Forget” on their destination signs throughout the work week’s penultimate day.