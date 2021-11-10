A slew of cancellations has hit BC Ferries for the route from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

This is due to the Spirit of Vancouver Island ship being temporarily out of commission for the time being, experiencing an issue with its gearbox.

Cancelled Sailings are as follows:

Wednesday, November 10:

From Tsawwassen:

2pm

6pm

From Swartz Bay:

12pm

4pm

Thursday, November 11:

From Tsawwassen:

10 am

2pm

From Swartz Bay:

8 am

12pm

To make up for some of the lost volume of traffic, the Coastal Celebration will be providing a round trip late in the evenings on the 10th and 11th (at 11pm from Swartz Bay) and the 11th and 12th (at 1am from Tsawwassen).

For a fully updated schedule, make sure to check the BC Ferries website before traveling.

Last Updated at 6pm – Tuesday, November 9th.