Flooded parking lots along Canada Avenue in North Cowichan. Photo by Erin Willumsen.

The heavy rains have caused widespread, but localized flooding throughout the Cowichan Valley.

High water closed the Trans-Canada highway between Duncan and Chemainus and the Malahat section of the highway near Langford this morning.

There are also road closures affecting Canada Avenue, Cowichan Bay Road, and the old Trans Canada Highway near Crofton.

Along Canada Avenue between Philip Road and Somenos Road, high water surrounded an apartment building and the nearby RCMP detachment.

On Sunday afternoon, the regional district issued an Overland Flood Advisory Alert to warn of flooding in low-lying areas.

The areas affected are along the Chemainus River, Koksilah River, and Cowichan River.

Residents of low-lying areas are asked to take precautions and when flooding starts they should immediately move to higher ground.

People are advised to stay away from rivers and stream banks as fast-moving water makes conditions very dangerous.

Cowichan Tribes warns that heavy rainfall has resulted in localized flooding.

It urges people living in high-risk areas to pay attention to conditions and be ready to evacuate.

A section of the Cowichan Valley trail reportedly washed out over the weekend.