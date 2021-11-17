As the floodwaters recede in the Cowichan Valley damages are getting underway.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has implemented “temporary and indefinite closures for a number of its parks and trails to ensure public safety” and people are urged to exercise extreme caution in parks that remain open.

The following sections of the Cowichan Valley Trail are closed:

– 7700 Cowichan Lake Road to 7750 Cowichan Lake Road

– Paldi Rd to Westwood Road

– Sherman Road Trailhead to Agira Road

– Mountain Road to Humes Road

– Kelvin Creek to Marshall Road

– Johnston Rd Trailhead to Drinkwater Road

– Stebbings Road Trailhead north to Shawnigan Creek

The following Community and Regional Parks are closed:

– Hollings Creek Park – Trail Access between Lilmac and Briarwood

– Inlet Drive Beach Access – Electoral Area A

– Cleasby Bike Park – Electoral Area C

– Lily Beach Community Park – Electoral Area F

– Nantree Community Park – Electoral Area I

– Sandy Pool Regional Park

Kris Schumacher at the CVRD says there are a number of rapid damage assessments being done throughout the region, with priority given to homes that were under evacuation order to ensure they are safe for people to return.

The CVRD lifted the evacuation order for Allenby Road properties on Tuesday.

However, Schumacher says the closure of Allenby Road due to a mudslide is a provincial responsibility and he cannot provide an assessment of when the road will be open.

Schumacher says there are people elsewhere who remain displaced and evacuation orders continue in some places.

The CVRD’s emergency response reception centre at the Cowichan Community Centre is assisting those who require help.

Schumacher says about 215 people had checked in at the centre since it was opened, with about 30 requiring accommodation Monday night, and 19 on Tuesday night. He says it’s not known how many people may require help with accommodation tonight.