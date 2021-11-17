BC Ferries is adding a rare sailing between the Swartz Bay terminal, north of Victoria, and Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal. There will be one sailing in each direction tomorrow only, Thursday, November 18th.

The sailing will take approximately 3 hours, departing Swartz Bay at 12:30 pm, and departing Duke Point at 4:00 pm.

In a release, Bc Ferries says the sailing is offered “only to support to the movement of essential goods and travellers between Victoria and Nanaimo due to the impacts on the Malahat Highway. The Coastal Celebration, which accommodates approximately 310 automobile equivalents (approximately 30 mixed commercial vehicles and 155 private passenger vehicles) and 1604 passengers and crew, will provide this sailing.

This extra service is for drive-up customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations will not be offered and Assured Loading Tickets will not be accepted.”

Extra sailing continue to be offered on the Mill Bay to Brentwood Bay sailing. BC Ferries says that vessel holds up to 19 vehicles and up to 150 passengers and crew. The crossing takes approximately 25 minutes, so the ferry can provide one round trip per hour.

“BC Ferries expects this route will be popular over the next few days and will be providing priority to BC Ambulances and other critical medical supplies requiring transportation. Customers are advised to expect waits and be prepared with snacks and water.”

The last sailing of the day departs Mill Bay at 11:35pm.