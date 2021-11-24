Children, as well as the young at heart, can celebrate the holiday season this year with a ride the Christmas Express.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre says the popular train will operate this year.

Centre Manager Chris Gale says that after being forced to cancel the event last year, they are even more excited to bring back the magic of the train rides at Christmas.

To ensure the safety of people during the ongoing pandemic the centre will scale back the indoor activities and request proof of vaccination, mask wearing and online ticket booking.

This year the steam engine Samson is undergoing maintenance and the Green Hornet locomotive will pull the train past the thousands of Christmas lights that adorn the 100 acre property.

The Christmas Express is the BC Forest Discovery Centre’s most popular attraction and in past years thousands of visitors have made it a holiday tradition to ride the train and enjoy the centre’s other activities.

The Christmas Express has additional runs this year and starts operation on Friday, December 3, for 16 evenings.

For more information on the schedule and to book in advance visit the BC Forest Discovery website.