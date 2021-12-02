Residents of North Cowichan now have an additional two weeks to give feedback on draft proposals that will update the Municipality’s Official Community Plan.

The recent flooding in the valley prompted North Cowichan to extend the length of its public review period.

In a news release, North Cowichan says, “council and staff heard from a number of residents and stakeholders regarding the original 30-day timeframe as being too short, in particular in light of the recent flooding in the area.”

The draft proposals were made available for public feedback for one month beginning on November 8th, but comments can now be made until December 22nd.

People can study the OCP draft proposals online or a version can be downloaded along with a feedback form and sent back using email or in-person at Municipal Hall.

The public feedback will be used to update the OCP draft.

Council is expected to discuss the plan and possibly endorse it in early 2022.