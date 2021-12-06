Extracurricular activities will be more accessible after funding from the province.

Almost $11 million in Community Gaming grants have been given to 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) for the 2021-2022 school year from the province.

The province says the funding given to PACs and DPACs every year give better social, cultural and physical health.

“Extracurricular activities are so important for students so they can connect with their friends and maintain their physical, social and mental health,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “Through Community Gaming Grants, PACs and DPACs across the province provide a wide range of extracurricular activities for students, allowing them to build new friendships, develop life skills and share more experiences together.”

The grants have been given out across the province at various amounts, including many on the Island:

Campbell River Schools: $187,120

Gold River: $46,520

Comox Valley Schools: $123,940

Cowichan Valley Schools: $65,280

Shawnigan Lake: $6,620

Nanaimo Schools: $309,200

Qualicum Beach: $125,340

Parksville: $14,140

Pender Island: $6,220

Port Alberni: $66,740

Port Alice: $5,280

Port Hardy: $17,960

Port McNeill: $18,620

Powell River: $57,720

Sechelt: $33,100

Gibsons: $50,540

The province says schools offer experiences to grades K-12 including sports, playground activities, drama, writing, and music programs.

The province says the pandemic has made activities more difficult for students and funding will be key to support students in the coming year.

“The ongoing pandemic has severely limited the ability of parent advisory councils to raise funds in support of numerous school programs,” said Andrea Sinclair, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils. “Parents are grateful that Community Gaming Grants will be distributed to PACs throughout the province, thereby ensuring that the students’ experience at their school will continue to be enhanced while reducing the burden on families.”

Activities will continue to work with COVID-19 restrictions.