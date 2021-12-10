The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is searching for the victim of a violent confrontation in the 5800 block of York Road at about 10 am on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 to say a man with a large knife was assaulting another man.

RCMP Media Relations officer Chris Manseau says several witnesses provided accurate descriptions of the man, a photo of the incident, and the direction of travel the suspect used to leave the area.

The police were able to identify and arrest the suspect without incident a short time later.

However, officers spent hours searching the area and making inquiries about the possible victim.

Businesses nearby were asked to check surveillance camera video in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about this attack, or who witnessed the event, is asked to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.