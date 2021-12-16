With more snow anticipated, a special weather statement is now in effect for parts of Vancouver Island and other areas of B.C.

Environment Canada forecasts up to 5 cm of snowfall over higher terrain tomorrow (Friday) evening through Saturday morning as a “strong Pacific frontal system” moves onto the south coast.

Regions listed in the statement include East Vancouver Island, from the Malahat to Campbell River, as well as the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, warmer air will likely push in on Saturday, turning the snow into rain. It warns of mountain weather changing quickly and hazardous driving conditions.