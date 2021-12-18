A couple of different power outages are affecting thousands of BC Hydro customers across the Cowichan Valley.

A downed power wire is affecting the most customers, with 3,859 customers, while other outages are sprinkled across the Valley, with 130 affected by an outage in Cowichan Station.

The main outage occurred at 4:45 am, with crews on-site as of 8:10am. No estimated time of return.

“I don’t think there is one traffic light on in the whole downtown [Duncan] core,” one caller tells Vista Radio.

More information as it’s available.