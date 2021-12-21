Several new COVID-19 restrictions are being implemented in British Columbia ahead of the holidays to protect hospitals from a surge in Omicron cases.

Beginning at 11:59 pm tomorrow (Wednesday), no public indoor gatherings of any size will be allowed, including weddings, receptions, parties and other events.

At-home gatherings will be capped at ten people, or a total of two households, all of whom must be vaccinated.

It will also be against the law for unvaccinated people to attend social gatherings outside their homes.

Businesses including bars, gyms, fitness centres and dance studios will be closed across B.C., and seated events, including concerts and sports games, will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity regardless of the size of the venue.

There are no capacity limits at restaurants, but there will be a maximum of six people per table.

Officials say the restrictions will be in effect until at least Jan. 18, 2022.

According to the province, the Omicron variant is proving to be more transmissible than the Delta variant, reinfecting people who previously had the virus and infecting those who are fully vaccinated.

“COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a concerning rate, and we must take stronger measures to help protect British Columbians and ensure our healthcare system is there when people need it. It’s a critical time in our fight against COVID-19,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The Ministry of Health is also postponing non-urgent scheduled surgeries starting Jan. 4, 2022, to manage pressure on acute care facilities.

The province says urgent and emergency surgeries will continue, and rescheduling will be determined through continuous monitoring of capacity and COVID-19 impacts throughout January and on a regional basis.

– with files from Vista Radio national news desk