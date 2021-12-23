Tough restrictions are coming into effect in B.C. as the number of new COVID-19 cases reaches a record high, driven mainly by the new Omicron variant.

There were 1,474 new cases reported today (Wednesday), breaking yesterday’s record for the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Island Health recorded 176 new cases and two additional deaths, while Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, saw 711 cases.

According to health officials, there are 7,253 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 187 people in hospital and 71 in intensive care.

The new/active cases for Dec. 22 include:

435 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 2,277

711 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 2,952

113 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 683

39 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 195

176 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,146

Meanwhile, 87.6 per cent of eligible people five and older in the province have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 82.7 per cent have gotten their second dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says they understand people’s need to be with family at this time of year. But she says BCers should pick their group, keep it as small as possible and stick with them over the holidays.

Tomorrow, health officials are set to provide an update on cases of the Omicron variant of concern.

