The number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate rapidly in B.C., as the more-contagious Omicron variant takes hold.

Officials report 2,046 new cases today (Thurs., Dec. 23), breaking yesterday’s record for the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Island Health recorded 248 new cases and one additional death, while Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, saw 880 new cases.

According to health officials, there are 8,739 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 195 people in hospital and 75 in intensive care.

The new/active cases for Dec. 23 include:

741 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 2,825

880 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 3,729

123 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 699

53 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 217

248 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,267

one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

Total active cases: two

Meanwhile, as of today, 87.7 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 82.7 per cent have gotten their second dose.

In addition, 91.8 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89 per cent received their second dose, and 17 per cent have received a third dose.

