BC’s southern coast is being warned to brace for record-setting low temperatures in the days ahead.

Environment Canada is warning residents of an ‘Arctic Outflow’ that will begin to move into Vancouver Island this morning, as well as the mainland inlets of the Sunshine Coast, Comox, and Campbell River.

The agency says falling temperatures will combine with the arctic wind to produce a wind chill of -20° by Monday.

10 to 15 cm of snow are also forecasted for inland areas and higher terrain of East Vancouver Island through this morning.

Meteorologist Brian Proctor says the temperature will drop on Christmas Day with more snow lasting into Boxing Day.

“We also get snow squalls coming up the Strait of Georgia, and the impact that you’ve got on Vancouver Island, you get some locally heavier snowfall. So sort of really conditionally upon where they’re set up and where their orientation is.”

Monday night is forecast to be the coldest, with overnight lows of around -16° for Comox Valley and Campbell River. The Sunshine Coast, Nanaimo and Duncan will see lows of -13°.

Environment Canada reports temperatures will likely be below seasonal into January, so locals are urged to brace for an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite can begin to affect an individual if it is 0° outside.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

All North Island College campuses and centres in the Comox Valley, Campbell River, Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Port Hardy are closed this morning due to inclement weather and road conditions.