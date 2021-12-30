Heavy snow that accumulated overnight has created poor driving conditions on Highway-1, rural roads, municipal streets. and forced BC Transit to suspend service in the Cowichan Valley, Shawnigan Lake, Ladysmith, and between Duncan and Victoria.

Municipal and highway maintenance crews are at work clearing the main routes and people are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

At the Ministry of Transportation, Drive BC reported a travel advisory early this morning between Duncan and Nanaimo, with people being advised to put off non-essential travel.

Winter driving conditions with compact snow are reported on the Malahat section of the highway, and on all highways on Vancouver Island.

The forecast from Environment Canada today calls for partly clear skies, a chance of flurries, and cold temperatures.

Today’s expected high is minus-1, but the wind chill will make it feel like minus-11 in the morning and minus-5 in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be sunny, but it will continue to be cold.